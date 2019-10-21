OFFERS
Smoke in eastern mountains from prescribed burn in Kaibab National Forest
Prescott National Forest taking break from burning operations

Smoke above the mountains east of Prescott Valley Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Smoke above the mountains east of Prescott Valley Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 5:55 p.m.

Smoke from an 8,166-acre prescribed burn 10 miles southeast of Williams on the Kaibab National Forest has begun to waft down to the Quad-cities area.

That said, the project, known as the Elk Lee prescribed burn, is being broken up into smaller units for daily operations to minimize heavy smoke impacts, according to a Kaibab National Forest news release. The project is expected to continue sporadically into the months ahead as opportunities arise to safely conduct such burns, the release states.

For more information on this Elk Lee burn, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5922 or the Kaibab National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.

As for the Prescott National Forest, the agency wrapped up two broadcast burn operations over the weekend. One was about 662 acres just off Senator Highway near Upper Wolf Creek Campground. The other was about 644 acres off Wolf Creek Road adjacent Lower Wolf Creek Campground.

Debbie Maneely with the Prescott National Forest said the agency is taking a break from doing any further planned burning this week.

If weather permits, they will attempt to begin and complete three smaller pile burns next week, she said.

Those burns are the following:

• High Valley Fuel Break Piles - About 77 acres located southwest of Prescott in between Copper Basin Road (County Road 64) and White Spar Road (Highway 89).

• Aspen Creek Piles - About 152 acres located southwest of Prescott near Copper Basin Road (County Road 64) and Thumb Butte Loop Road (Forest Service Rd. 373) junction.

• Lynx Creek Piles - About 509 acres located southeast of Prescott off Walker Road (County Road 57).

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

