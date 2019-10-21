OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Prescott Valley Farmers Market set to host Harvest Fest Oct. 27

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is hosting a Harvest Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the Entertainment District near the Harkins Theater. Shown are customers at the market in 2018 (Courier/File)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 9:04 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is hosting a Harvest Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the Entertainment District near the Harkins Theater. This event is free and open to the public. There will be fun games and prizes for both children, adults and their pets. There will be face painting, pumpkin painting, games, trick or treating, and more. A pet costume contest will be at 10 a.m. The winner will receive $20 in market cash which can be spent at any booth. At 11 a.m., there will be a children’s costume contest. The best costume will win $20 in market cash. The Prescott Valley Farmers Market has a new mascot—a little goat. There is an online contest to name the new market mascot. The contest page is at www.facebook.com/pvfmllc. The winner will be announced at noon on Sunday and will win $25 in market cash along with a market swag bag filled with items from many vendors. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

