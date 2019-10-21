Chino Valley Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Area residents asked to check home security cameras
The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) is looking for an unidentified suspect who allegedly burglarized a home in the 1200 block of Essex Way in Chino Valley Wednesday morning, Oct. 16.
Officers responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. and were told by the homeowner that she found a burglar in her kitchen after hearing her dog barking, according to a CVPD news release.
The burglar reportedly chased the woman into her bedroom and pushed her against a wall before fleeing out the backdoor. She suffered cuts to her leg when a large picture fell off the wall, breaking the glass frame, the release states. The woman’s young child, who was also in the home at the time of the intrusion, was unharmed.
The suspect is described as a thin, white man between the age of 20 and 30. He has light brown hair and was wearing work boots, blue jeans and a white or cream-colored Nike pullover sweatshirt at the time of the incident, the victim told police. The victim also reported stains on the suspect’s pants and shoes similar to concrete or drywall plaster. Detectives believe the suspect may have been performing work in the neighborhood prior to the burglary, the release states.
The suspect was last seen running east from the victim’s residence. Police are requesting that anyone in the area review their home security cameras and report anything suspicious or anyone matching the suspect’s description. All information can be reported to Det. Mark Garcia by calling 928-636-4223 ext. 1269.
