Pet of the Week: Mr Z — MIss Kitty's Cat House
Mr. Z is a 6-year-old Flame-Point Siamese with gorgeous blue eyes. He’s good with older kids. He has been the only cat. The family had allergies and Mr. Z. had to live in one room away from the family. He’s talkative, extremely affectionate, cuddly, and very calm, loves to be petted and massaged. He always wants to be where you are. He is quite the lap cat.
Meet this blue-eyed love bug from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- A Taste of Hometown: Oct. 19 festival showcases Prescott-style food, drink, fun
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: