Pet of the Week: Mr Z — MIss Kitty's Cat House

Mr. Z is a 6-year-old Flame-Point Siamese with gorgeous blue eyes. He’s good with older kids. He has been the only cat. The family had allergies and Mr. Z. had to live in one room away from the family. He’s talkative, extremely affectionate, cuddly, and very calm, loves to be petted and massaged. He always wants to be where you are. He is quite the lap cat.

Meet this blue-eyed love bug from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott.