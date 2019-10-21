OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 22
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pet of the Week: Evie and Cooper

Cooper

Cooper

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 10:26 p.m.

Evie and Copper, both females, were born June 10, 2019. These lovely girls were sadly found inside of a box along with their deceased siblings in the parking lot of a local veterinarian clinic.

They were taken in by a very experienced foster person who has nursed them to good health. Evie and Copper are now available for adoption during Catty Shack adoption hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Come meet these little charmers who are looking for their forever homes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman faces 21 counts of cruelty; dead animals found on property, YCSO reports
Pet Focus: Copper — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Household items can be poisonous to pets
Blog: It's raining cats and dogs, and no wonder
NSDAR National Day of Service

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries