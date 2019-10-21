Pet of the Week: Evie and Cooper

Evie and Copper, both females, were born June 10, 2019. These lovely girls were sadly found inside of a box along with their deceased siblings in the parking lot of a local veterinarian clinic.

They were taken in by a very experienced foster person who has nursed them to good health. Evie and Copper are now available for adoption during Catty Shack adoption hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Come meet these little charmers who are looking for their forever homes.

