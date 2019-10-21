Obituary notice: Jean Marie Wampler
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 9:35 p.m.
Jean Marie Wampler, born in Orange City, Iowa on September 4th, 1947, passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Dewey, Ariz.
Services will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Green Acres, 401 No. Hayden Road in Scottsdale Ariz. A family viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., friends viewing will begin at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
