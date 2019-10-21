OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
NAZ Suns acquire NBA champ Malcolm Miller, 1st round pick in trade with Raptors 905
NBA G League

Former Toronto Raptors forward Malcolm Miller dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers on March 15, 2018, in Indianapolis. Miller was traded to the Northern Arizona Suns on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Darron Cummings/AP, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 9:33 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, October 21, 2019 11:55 PM

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Just five days before the 2019 NBA G League Draft, the Northern Arizona Suns completed a trade with Raptors 905, receiving the returning player rights to forward Malcolm Miller and the club’s first round pick in exchange for the returning player rights to Jawun Evans, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Miller, 26, played 25 games with the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the past two seasons, averaging 2.9 points in 7.7 minutes played.

At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Miller appeared in 10 games during the 2019 NBA Playoffs, including a Game 3 appearance in the NBA Finals against Golden State.

He also helped Raptors 905 reach the G League finals in 2017-18, a season which he averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native played four seasons at Holy Cross.

With the addition of Raptors 905 draft pick, Northern Arizona now has seven total picks in the 2019 NBA G League Draft, including five in the first two rounds (No. 1, 15, 21, 29, 33, 57 and 85).

Evans was the eighth call-up in Suns history, earning a two-way contract last season with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 assists in 32 games for Northern Arizona.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

