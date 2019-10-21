Movies at the Elks: Beetlejuice, Oct. 23

Beetlejuice is playing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes and teen daughter Lydia buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. Starring Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder and Tim Burton. Rated PG

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.