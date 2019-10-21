MNF: Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
NFL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England's blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.
They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.
And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.
Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.
He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- A Taste of Hometown: Oct. 19 festival showcases Prescott-style food, drink, fun
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: