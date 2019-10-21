OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
MNF: Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 9:14 p.m.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England's blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.

They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

