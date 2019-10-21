Medicare presentation set for Oct. 24 in Prescott

“De-Mystifying Medicare - Clearing Up the Confusion” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Presenter Lupe Aguilera, Brown & Brown Insurance, will help make sense of the many options available, including part A, B, C, D, Medicare advantage plans and supplemental plans. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.