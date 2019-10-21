Letter: Scramble
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 10:48 p.m.
Editor:
“Scramble Intersection” was anything more aptly named. An extended test period will not change the desired results. The drivers and pedestrians will not understand or will ignore the rules of the road. Much like the roundabouts, folks just do not get or do not follow the well-meant safety advantages. To “ease” traffic concerns is not worth one injury at that junction. Visitors to our town are unaware or oblivious to the configuration. The city council should walk those paths.
Robert Bokelman
Prescott
