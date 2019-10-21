Letter: Not taking responsibility

Editor:

The is a book I recommend that the city council read. It is called, “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.” From what I see, we have the first five reasons pretty much covered. Water, not attracting business, not engaging our youth, shopping elsewhere, and deceiving themselves. Not taking responsibility is another one that of the 13 that this council does a lot of. They bring excuses or they interpret the referendum the way they wish to, not as the people meant it to be. I want this town to survive, and with run-away growth and poor water usage is going to destroy this town.

Robert Scanze

Prescott