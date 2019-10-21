False alarm: Retail tag prompts suspicious package response
ATLANTA — A discarded security tag has caused a scare in downtown Atlanta.
An employee reported a beeping sound coming from a trash bin outside a state government building in the heart of downtown Friday. Police evacuated the building and summoned bomb technicians.
As a search was underway, a woman who worked in the building told officers she knew what was in the bin.
The woman said a pair of shoes she bought online came with a security tag attached. When she cut it off, it began to beep. She tossed the tag in the bin on her way into work.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the trash bin was cleared before employees were given the “all clear” and allowed to return to the building.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Prescribed burns taking place south of Groom Creek
- A Taste of Hometown: Oct. 19 festival showcases Prescott-style food, drink, fun
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: