Drone use can conflict with wildlife, experts say

Flocks of migratory birds regularly rest in Prescott’s lakes, sometimes blanketing the surfaces of Willow, Watson and Lynx lakes.

As designated “Important Bird Areas,” Willow and Watson, especially, are places of refuge for dozens of bird species during fall and spring migrations south and north.

So it was with dismay that local resident Everett Sanborn recently watched a young visitor to Willow Lake fly a drone perilously close to a flock of resident birds.

“Yesterday I saw a young man flying a drone over Willow Lake south shore directly over and very close to all the ducks, coots and egrets that of course sent them flying off to safer locations,” Sanborn wrote in an email to the Daily Courier earlier this month.

Everett explained later that the young man was behaving “in a very disruptive way — about 30 to 40 yards back from the water. The drone was almost right in with (the birds).”

NEGATIVE IMPACTS

As an amateur wildlife photographer himself, Sanborn often watches eagles and other birds from afar, quietly capturing images with a long lens.

“We wildlife photographers, even in pursuit of photo ops, generally move slowly and as quietly as possible around our lakes and forests trying to do our best not to disturb our birds and animals,” Sanborn said.

He says to have a drone so close could have a number of impacts on the birds. For instance, Sanborn speculates that a disruptive drone could interrupt the mating cycle for the bald eagles that regularly nest at Prescott-area lakes such as Lynx.

“It could cause them not to be successful in their breeding for that year,” Sanborn said.

Noel Fletcher, a wildlife biologist for the Prescott National Forest, agrees that drones flying too close to birds could have serious impacts.

Birds might mistake the drones for predatory birds, Fletcher said, which could cause the birds to flee and hide. That, in turn, could cause undue stress on the birds that are already preparing for the winter.

Fletcher also worries that birds could crash into a drone in the air. “Personally, I think there’s the potential for mid-air collisions,” she said.

A bird likely would take the brunt of such an accident.

“The animal has the potential of being injured,” Fletcher said. Birds’ bones are hollow, and “not strong enough to survive a mid-air collision,” she added.

SAFEGUARDING LAWS

After seeing the drone incident at Willow Lake, Sanborn broached a question: “Does anyone know if there are any signs posted at our lakes and parks prohibiting drone flying?”

Prescott City Attorney Matthew Podracky said the city defers to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules on drones, which lists the federal regulations on its website at: https://www.faa.gov/uas/, under unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said the city has had a few complaints over the years about drones flying too close to the lakes. “I think they can be disruptive to people and wildlife,” he said, adding that it should be “incumbent on” drone users to respect wildlife and the people who frequent the lakes.

Fletcher pointed out that a number of federal laws are in effect that protect migratory birds.

If someone were to disrupt or injure an eagle, for instance, she said, “They would be breaking several laws.”

The U.S. Forest Service lists a number of rules online, under Drone (Unmanned Aircraft System) use on National Forestlands and the protection of wildlife at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd493612.pdf.

“Individuals and organizations that fly UAS for hobby or recreational purposes may not operate them in areas of National Forest System lands that have temporary flight restrictions in place, such as wildfires, without prior approval of the U.S. Forest Service,” the document states.

The Forest Service also prohibits drones from taking off or landing in designated wilderness areas.

In addition, the Forest Service states that that drone users should not fly over or near wildlife “as this can create stress that may cause significant harm, and even death.”

It adds: “The pursuit, harassment or an intentional disturbance of animals during breeding, nesting, rearing of young or other critical life history functions is prohibited unless legally approved as research or management.”

The Forest Service states that drones should be launched more than 100 meters (328 feet) from wildlife, and drones should not approach animals or birds vertically.

The list of rules concludes with a reminder about federal laws. “Birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and bald eagles are also protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act which, among restrictions for causing harm, also prohibits harassment and disturbance of bald and golden eagles,” the Forest Service document states.

