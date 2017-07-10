OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona quietly suspends Medicaid work requirement

In this July 10, 2017, file photo, activists protest against the Republican health care bill outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona has quietly suspended its plans to require that about 120,000 people receiving Medicaid benefits work, volunteer or go to school. The state Medicaid program posted a notice on its website saying the work requirements are being delayed "as court cases in other states play out." The decision is a further setback to efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies in many Republican-led states to put conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer funded benefits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In this July 10, 2017, file photo, activists protest against the Republican health care bill outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona has quietly suspended its plans to require that about 120,000 people receiving Medicaid benefits work, volunteer or go to school. The state Medicaid program posted a notice on its website saying the work requirements are being delayed "as court cases in other states play out." The decision is a further setback to efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies in many Republican-led states to put conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer funded benefits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 3:12 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona quietly suspended plans to require about 120,000 people to work, volunteer or go to school to receive Medicaid benefits, as courts have taken a dim view of similar mandates in other states.

The decision is another setback to efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies in many Republican-led states to put conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer funded benefits.

In Arizona, "implementation is being temporarily delayed, as court cases in other states play out, to avoid disruptions to and protect Arizona's most vulnerable members," the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System — the state Medicaid program — said last week in a three-sentence notice on its website.

The Trump administration had approved Arizona's request to implement work requirements no earlier than Jan. 1, 2020.

In March, a U.S. judge blocked work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky, ruling the measures undermined the program's mission of providing health care for the needy. Arizona officials said at the time that the ruling didn't affect their plans.

New Hampshire suspended its work requirements in July, and they were later blocked by a judge. Maine's new Democratic governor dropped work requirements sought by her Republican predecessor shortly after taking office in January.

A federal appeals court considering the Arkansas and Kentucky case has sharply questioned the work requirements.

At issue is whether a program created by Congress to provide medical care to the poor can also be used to encourage low-income people to try to move up in society and make that a condition to keep getting help. The Trump administration has argued the rules would make people healthier. Nearly 20 states are in various stages of trying to implement work requirements.

Critics say work requirements would jeopardize health care for hardworking people struggling with child care, transportation and other issues while working low-wage jobs with fluctuating hours.

"All it does is increase the uninsured rate," said Jessica Schubel, a senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. "It takes coverage away from people who are working and people who should get exemptions because they get caught up in the red tape."

About 18,000 people lost benefits after Arkansas implemented work requirements, though it's not clear how many got coverage elsewhere.

Heidi Capriotti, a spokeswoman for Arizona's Medicaid agency, said the decision wasn't made in response to specific developments. She said the state is still committed to implementing work requirements eventually.

"We're just going to hold on the program until we know more about what's happening with other state litigation," Capriotti said.

Nationwide, about six in 10 adults on Medicaid already work in low-wage jobs, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. Most of those not working cite reasons such as poor health, caring for an elder or a child, or going to school.

Trump signed an executive order last year directing Cabinet agencies to add or strengthen work requirements for programs including subsidized housing, food stamps and cash welfare.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Some Arizonans must prove productivity to retain free health care
Arizona has plan to keep funding KidsCare with Medicaid dollars
Lawsuit challenging Medicaid plan to proceed
State: Arizona appeals court won't block Medicaid freeze
Receive free health care? You may be required to work

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries