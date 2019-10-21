OFFERS
All About Pets: A tribute to Walker

Walker and Lacey rest side by side as they prepare for a road trip. Lacey was devastated to enter Sheila’s home and find her buddy gone.

mugshot photo
By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 10:45 p.m.

In my October 1 column about aging dogs, I had a photo of my dog nephew, Walker, age 13, perched in the back of the van ready to make the trip back to Massachusetts He had a ramp making it easier for him to get in and out.

Just last week, Walker died. Turns out he had a tumor on his spleen which resulted in internal bleeding.

The reason I bring this up again is not to talk about the sadness of it all. My sister, Sheila, is devastated, but with a touching story reinforcing the strong bond that our dogs feel for their friends, whether they are human or canine.

Walker died early in the morning, and Sheila’s daughter, Betsy, came to stay with her that night, accompanied by her dog, Lacey. Lacey entered the house and went from room to room, smelling and looking for her buddy, Walker. Not finding him, she focused on Sheila, who was grieving. When they all went to bed, Lacey was next to Sheila’s bed with her chin reaching out to her, being very aware of the pain she was suffering and doing her best to offer comfort. This dog has visited the house many times but this is the first time she focused on Sheila and spent the night with her.

Sheila was not expecting this love and comfort from Lacey, but she was so grateful for it. It can be so easy to fail to recognize this caring and dismiss it, or worse, keep the dog away from the people she is trying to comfort.

We cannot dismiss the pain our dogs feel at the loss of their dear canine companions, or any companions actually.

A friend had her other dog, her husband and their cockateel all gathered around while their older dog took her last breaths. When I had to say good bye to my Gibson boy, I brought Lacey with me so she would know that he was gone. I also brought her to my mother’s bedside as she was taking her last breaths so that Lacey would know she was gone.

It is just not fair to have these best friends disappear without them being a part of it. It is so easy to dismiss the feelings of our pups with the notion that they are “just dogs” after all. They certainly have feelings, and we must recognize and honor those intense feelings.

It is the amazing abilities that our dogs have that make them such superior therapy dogs and service dogs. They want to be a part of our lives and our emotions.

In a neighborhood, people are known very much by the dogs that accompany them on their walks. When that picture changes and people are aware that a loss has taken place, they want to do what they can to show their support. One of my sister’s neighbors brought her a beautiful prayer plant. Once that plant came into her house, she could feel the presence of Walker. Such a gift. Another caring neighbor brought her a gift certificate to the local nursery so that she could pick out a plant to forever keep in memory of Walker.

If we do not want our pups sharing the everyday emotional ups and downs of our family, maybe we should not have one in our household. It is just not fair.

Duke is determined to beat the odds — he is a fighter and struggles to walk those few difficult steps.

A quick update, the little Yorkie, Duke, that was stomped on by a deer, is doing much better. He is even taking a few steps on his own, in spite of the diagnosis of a 50/50 chance that he would ever walk again. A real miracle. Wonders never cease!

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.

