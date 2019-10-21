OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  54.0
7 more men indicted in Arizona child sex crimes operation
AG: Targeted individuals sought sex with minors

Pictured, top row: Kristopher Haas, 36; David Alan Chickering, 55 and Robert John Macadam, 50. Bottom row: Lee Guzman-Saldivar 27; Sean Grimes, 54; Scott Alexander Jackson, 33 and Moroni Ayala, 43. All seven men are accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media platforms. (Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich)

Originally Published: October 21, 2019 3:03 p.m.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that a State Grand Jury indicted seven additional Arizona men in connection with a multi-agency, online undercover operation conducted earlier this summer aimed at identifying individuals interested in using the Internet to meet up with minors for sex.

Kristopher Haas, 36; David Alan Chickering, 55; Robert John Macadam, 50; Lee Guzman-Saldivar 27; Sean Grimes, 54; Scott Jackson, 33; and Moroni Ayala, 43 are all accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media platforms. Each of the seven men is accused of arriving at undercover locations to meet up with who they believed were minors in order to complete the sex acts.

Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of joint investigative efforts by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office. To date, 26 men were arrested in the operation that ran from June 29 to July 3. The total number of defendants indicted to date is 11.

For more information on previous indictments, visit this link on azag.gov.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about these individuals is asked to contact Sergeant Sean Still with Tempe Police Department at 480-858-6492.

Information provided by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich

