7 more men indicted in Arizona child sex crimes operation

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that a State Grand Jury indicted seven additional Arizona men in connection with a multi-agency, online undercover operation conducted earlier this summer aimed at identifying individuals interested in using the Internet to meet up with minors for sex.

Kristopher Haas, 36; David Alan Chickering, 55; Robert John Macadam, 50; Lee Guzman-Saldivar 27; Sean Grimes, 54; Scott Jackson, 33; and Moroni Ayala, 43 are all accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media platforms. Each of the seven men is accused of arriving at undercover locations to meet up with who they believed were minors in order to complete the sex acts.

Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of joint investigative efforts by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office. To date, 26 men were arrested in the operation that ran from June 29 to July 3. The total number of defendants indicted to date is 11.

For more information on previous indictments, visit this link on azag.gov.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about these individuals is asked to contact Sergeant Sean Still with Tempe Police Department at 480-858-6492.

Information provided by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich