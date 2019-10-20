Witucki: A magic moment: Meeting a muffler man

There he stood, towering above me. I recognized him the moment I saw him. Or more accurately, I recognized him as a member of an extended family. I had no idea I would meet someone like him in Prescott.

His name is Big Johnson, but to many who drive past him on Fair Street in Prescott, he is simply known as a “Muffler Man.” Muffler Men are very tall (about 14 to 25 feet) fiberglass statues that were originally built for advertising purposes. Many of the statues could be found in front of gas stations in the late 1960s to early 1970s.

Big Johnson is dressed like a cowboy, but Muffler Men can be dressed in any number of ways, including as Native Americans, Vikings or even Paul Bunyan. As they stand, they lean slightly forward with their arms in front of them as if they were holding something. Some of them used to hold automobile mufflers, hence the nickname. Whatever they held was usually related to whatever product they were trying to sell.

When I went online trying to find more information about Big Johnson, I instinctively typed in “Route 66,” thinking that was the kind of place where the Muffler Men would hang out. But that’s not the case anymore. Since the original advertising campaign went away, the few remaining Muffler Men have expanded their horizons, and now they are scattered in various locations all over America. There’s even a cluster of them in New Jersey.

How do I know this? I studied the “Muffler Men map.” You can check out the map and learn much more about the Muffler Men online at this roadsideamerica.com link.

You can also take a look back at some of our stories about Big Johnson:

The tall dude who abides on Fair Street (August 18, 2007)

'Big Johnson' statue gets a facelift (March 27, 2009)

When you visit Big Johnson, you’ll notice that he’s actually standing in a hole in the ground. An online article says this was done to protect him from “restrictive sign ordinances.” But it doesn’t matter – when you’re as tall as Big Johnson, nobody notices when you’re standing in a hole.

I like the fact that Big Johnson can’t be seen from one of the highways near Prescott. The locals know where he is, but everybody else has to hunt a little bit in order to find him. Somehow, that makes finding him a more satisfying experience.

Before meeting Big Johnson, I had never actually seen a Muffler Man in person. But I found a one in a place where I really wasn’t looking, and that makes it much more fun. Keep going with the nice surprises, Prescott.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.