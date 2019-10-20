OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Witucki: A magic moment: Meeting a muffler man

His name is Big Johnson, but to many who drive past him on Fair Street in Prescott, he is simply known as a “Muffler Man.” (Courier file photo)

His name is Big Johnson, but to many who drive past him on Fair Street in Prescott, he is simply known as a “Muffler Man.” (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Steven Witucki
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 8:33 p.m.

There he stood, towering above me. I recognized him the moment I saw him. Or more accurately, I recognized him as a member of an extended family. I had no idea I would meet someone like him in Prescott.

His name is Big Johnson, but to many who drive past him on Fair Street in Prescott, he is simply known as a “Muffler Man.” Muffler Men are very tall (about 14 to 25 feet) fiberglass statues that were originally built for advertising purposes. Many of the statues could be found in front of gas stations in the late 1960s to early 1970s.

Big Johnson is dressed like a cowboy, but Muffler Men can be dressed in any number of ways, including as Native Americans, Vikings or even Paul Bunyan. As they stand, they lean slightly forward with their arms in front of them as if they were holding something. Some of them used to hold automobile mufflers, hence the nickname. Whatever they held was usually related to whatever product they were trying to sell.

When I went online trying to find more information about Big Johnson, I instinctively typed in “Route 66,” thinking that was the kind of place where the Muffler Men would hang out. But that’s not the case anymore. Since the original advertising campaign went away, the few remaining Muffler Men have expanded their horizons, and now they are scattered in various locations all over America. There’s even a cluster of them in New Jersey.

How do I know this? I studied the “Muffler Men map.” You can check out the map and learn much more about the Muffler Men online at this roadsideamerica.com link.

You can also take a look back at some of our stories about Big Johnson:

The tall dude who abides on Fair Street (August 18, 2007)

'Big Johnson' statue gets a facelift (March 27, 2009)

When you visit Big Johnson, you’ll notice that he’s actually standing in a hole in the ground. An online article says this was done to protect him from “restrictive sign ordinances.” But it doesn’t matter – when you’re as tall as Big Johnson, nobody notices when you’re standing in a hole.

I like the fact that Big Johnson can’t be seen from one of the highways near Prescott. The locals know where he is, but everybody else has to hunt a little bit in order to find him. Somehow, that makes finding him a more satisfying experience.

Before meeting Big Johnson, I had never actually seen a Muffler Man in person. But I found a one in a place where I really wasn’t looking, and that makes it much more fun. Keep going with the nice surprises, Prescott.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The tall dude who abides on Fair Street
'Big Johnson' statue gets a facelift
He's a big, BIG man... Real estate office statue is among last of its kind
Witucki joins PNN as community editor
Witucki: Unintentionally following in Wyatt Earp’s footsteps

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries