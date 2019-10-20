OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 20
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Revamped UA gem and mineral museum to occupy downtown Tucson

This rendering provided by the University of Arizona shows the Crystal Lab inside the planned expanded UA Gem and Mineral Museum where visitors will have a chance to grow their own crystal. The University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum will have a new name and new space next year in downtown Tucson. (University of Arizona via AP)

This rendering provided by the University of Arizona shows the Crystal Lab inside the planned expanded UA Gem and Mineral Museum where visitors will have a chance to grow their own crystal. The University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum will have a new name and new space next year in downtown Tucson. (University of Arizona via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 2:20 p.m.

TUCSON — The University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum will sparkle a bit brighter next year with a new name and big new space.

From turquoise mined by indigenous people to rocks found on asteroids, the museum's treasure trove of artifacts will move to downtown Tucson by fall 2020, the Arizona Daily Star reported. The museum will be rebranded as the UA Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum and occupy the historic Pima County Courthouse.

"We're going to be right in the heart of downtown Tucson, which is undergoing an amazing revitalization, and have a chance to pull the whole university and local community together," said museum manager Eric Fritz. "This is also exciting because during the Gem and Mineral Show for three weeks a year, we can show off to the whole world how great this actually is."

At 11,000 square feet (1,022 square meters), the courthouse will provide a venue more than triple the size of the current museum. The museum will also have room for a library, research lab, mineralogy lab and community classroom.

"We'll have work stations where we can do seminars and presentations and teach people about minerals and gemology," Fritz said.

The $13.5 million project is a culmination of a partnership between UA and Pima County. The Arizona Board of Regents approved the lease between the two parties in April 2018. The budget went up from $9.7 million due to a rise in costs for labor and materials and the depth of design for a culturally significant building.

Museum officials anticipate getting a sufficient number of donations to offset the cost. Among them is a large contribution Allan Norville, a Tucson businessman and founder of the GJX Gem Show, made in his late wife's name.

The count will also pay for the first $7.5 million toward the project. The UA is expected to pay that back with interest over a five-year window.

— Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Regents approve 5-year contract for new UA athletic director Heeke
Is party school image shifting from ASU to UA?
Museum needs 'pesos' to grow
Superfund site, 2 projects get updates from community environmental board
Mayer grad is 'peer mentor' to new university students

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries