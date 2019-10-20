OFFERS
Researchers say 13-foot shark bitten by even bigger shark

Researchers say they’ve come across a nearly 13-foot great white shark with teeth marks on its jaw and head. They say it was likely bitten by an even bigger shark. (OCEARCH, Twitter)

Researchers say they’ve come across a nearly 13-foot great white shark with teeth marks on its jaw and head. They say it was likely bitten by an even bigger shark. (OCEARCH, Twitter)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 11:55 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Researchers say they’ve come across a nearly 13-foot great white shark with teeth marks on its jaw and head. They say it was likely bitten by an even bigger shark.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the heavily scarred 1,164-pound shark was captured and released earlier this month off the coast of Nova Scotia. Satellite tracking shows the shark named Vimy has since traveled more than 600 miles south to the coast off Maryland.

OCEARCH Founding Chairman Chris Fischer said he has two guesses about why the shark might have been bitten. It was either competing with other male sharks for a female. Or he tried mating with a larger female, and she bit him.

Fischer said the teeth marks suggest the attacker was two or more feet longer.

13-foot shark bitten

