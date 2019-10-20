Prescott Valley set to host 3 open houses this week
Prescott Valley is holding three open houses during Arizona Cities & Town’s Week this week, providing the opportunity to learn about three important town departments.
First is the Public Works & Utilities Department giving a glimpse into roads and projects from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Public Works & Utilities Department on the third floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.
Second is the chance to get a tour of the remodel of the Prescott Valley Police Department, located at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The final open house is at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Water Recharge Facility, located at 11000 Treatment Plant Dr., from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
For more information, contact Communications Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster at 928-759-3132.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: