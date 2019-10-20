OFFERS
Prescott Valley set to host 3 open houses this week

As part of a series of open houses this week in the Town of Prescott Valley, the public can take a tour of the remodel of the Prescott Valley Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Google Maps Screenshot)

Originally Published: October 20, 2019 9:13 p.m.

Prescott Valley is holding three open houses during Arizona Cities & Town’s Week this week, providing the opportunity to learn about three important town departments.

Prescott Valley is holding three open houses during Arizona Cities & Town’s Week this week, providing the opportunity to learn about three important town departments.

First is the Public Works & Utilities Department giving a glimpse into roads and projects from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Public Works & Utilities Department on the third floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

Second is the chance to get a tour of the remodel of the Prescott Valley Police Department, located at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The final open house is at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Water Recharge Facility, located at 11000 Treatment Plant Dr., from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

For more information, contact Communications Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster at 928-759-3132.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

