Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
‘Pedestrian scramble’ on Whiskey Row up for Prescott Council review

City officials and local residents take the initial diagonal walk across the intersection at Gurley and Montezuma streets during the Sept. 10 launch of the ‘pedestrian scramble’ configuration. The Prescott City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the test period for the scramble during its study session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

City officials and local residents take the initial diagonal walk across the intersection at Gurley and Montezuma streets during the Sept. 10 launch of the ‘pedestrian scramble’ configuration. The Prescott City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the test period for the scramble during its study session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 9:59 p.m.

Prescott’s traffic experiment at the intersection of Whiskey Row and Gurley Street will be among the issues the Prescott City Council will discuss this week.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 22: a 10 a.m. closed-door executive session; a 1 p.m. public study session; and a 3 p.m. public voting session. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The 1 p.m. study session will include a presentation from the Public Works Department about the “pedestrian scramble” test that the city has been conducting in recent weeks at the prominent downtown intersection of Gurley and Montezuma streets (Whiskey Row).

On Sept. 10, the city launched a test period for the pedestrian scramble, which involves periodically stopping all vehicular traffic and allowing pedestrians on all four corners of the intersection to walk at the same time — diagonally, as well as across the street — alternated with times of exclusively vehicular movements.

Although the pedestrian scramble test was initially intended to last for two weeks or so, the city later extended the test through at least Oct. 22.

The matter is on the agenda as a presentation, and no formal council vote is scheduled.

In other action, the council will:

• hear a presentation on public comments related to the proposed changes to the city’s water policy at the 1 p.m. study session.

A city memo notes that staff members made a number of presentations to the council throughout the summer on various aspects of the policy changes, including: conservation rebates and incentives; policy changes; water service outside of city limits; sewer connection requirements; and other code changes.

When city staff presented the initial public comments and questions on the proposed changes on Aug. 27, the council asked that additional public meetings be held on the matter.

According to the city memo, about 80 people attended the four public meetings that took place throughout September.

In all, the city received 65 questions and comments from June through August, and another 45 questions and comments in September. The questions, along with city responses are posted on the city’s website at: http://www.cityofprescott.net/water-sewer/water-management/water-policy/, under “questions and comments.”

This week’s meeting is expected to review the additional feedback from the community, as well as the changes that are being recommended as a result of the public input, and the suggested steps to move the policy forward.

• Consider the amended preliminary plat for the Bradshaw Hills subdivision, a 33-lot project planned in the Bradshaw Drive area.

When the council last considered the project on Sept. 10, developers were requesting a change in building setbacks to 15 feet for the front and rear setbacks and seven feet for the side yards (from the standard 25 feet for the front and rear, and nine feet for the sides).

At that time, the council referred the request back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a formal recommendation.

On Sept. 26, the Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the matter, and voted 6-1 to recommend approval, “with the understanding that the remainder of the preliminary plat would remain in substantial compliance,” according to a city memo.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

