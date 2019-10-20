Mak scores 2 in 5-0 senior day rout of Sierra Nevada

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team (9-3-3, 6-0-1 Cal Pac) battled the Sierra Nevada Eagles (2-3-1, 2-1 Cal Pac) for their senior day matchup as senior Maddy Mak scored two goals in a 5-0 win Sunday afternoon.

FIRST HALF

Embry-Riddle came out flying, with senior Megan Currier scoring a 4th minute goal off an assist from fellow forward Sierra Vicente. The Eagles maintained ball control and stayed on the offensive for most of the half, but no Eagle from either side were able to find the net in a 25-minute scoring drought.

The drought was broken when an illegal tackle by Sierra Nevada resulted in a penalty kick for Embry-Riddle. Mak took the kick and put it into the top left corner to give Embry-Riddle a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the half.

Ashley Askevold would add another goal in the 41st minute to give Embry-Riddle a 3-0 halftime lead. The Eagles had Sierra Nevada locked down defensively, only allowing one shot on goal, which was easily saved by keeper Caitlyn Aaron with 30 seconds remaining in the half.

SECOND HALF

Embry-Riddle got a lot of shots off early in the second half, but none hit the mark until a sliding score by Mak off a great assist from fellow senior Erica Heil.

“It felt amazing to give Maddy the opportunity to score again. She’s my best friend, I loved it,” Heil said.

The defense was once again on point in the half, not allowing a single shot on goal. Vicente sank the dagger for the game with a rebound score off Riley Martinson’s barely saved shot to give the Eagles the 5-0 lead they would finish the game with.

SENIOR SENDOFF

Although this group of seniors will have more home games, including hosting the California Pacific Conference Championships mid-November, Sunday was designated senior day to thank the players for four great seasons with the program.

“We have an awesome group of seniors, they’ve all contributed an extraordinary amount. We’ve been really, really, really blessed. We still have several home games left, including our conference tournament, so today was really more of a thank you than a goodbye,” Eagles head coach Todd Poitras said. “To have those girls’ leadership and experience over the past four years has been tremendous, and they’ve rubbed off on the underclassmen, so that will take us into seasons to come.”

“I saw some of my teammates start tearing up and I had to look away because I was gonna start crying,” Mak said. “I felt happy, sad, but mostly grateful to have a team that makes me feel this way.”

Parker Lee added: “I didn’t know how to feel. I’m excited with how we’ve played but sad it’s coming to an end playing with these girls and for this school.”

UP NEXT

The Eagle’s (10-3-3, 6-0-1 Cal Pac) take on Park University (1-6) in an exhibition match Saturday, Oct. 26, in Prescott at 7 p.m.

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow him on twitter @jakewhit8424. To reach him, send an email to sportsdesk@prescottaz.com