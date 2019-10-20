OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mak scores 2 in 5-0 senior day rout of Sierra Nevada
College Soccer

ERAU women’s soccer seniors (left to right: Ally Leara, Erica Heil, Megan Currier, Caitlyn Aaron, Andie Dean, Parker Lee, Maddy Mak) pose for a photo following a 5-0 win over Sierra Nevada on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Embry-Riddle. (Jake Whitaker/For the Courier)

ERAU women’s soccer seniors (left to right: Ally Leara, Erica Heil, Megan Currier, Caitlyn Aaron, Andie Dean, Parker Lee, Maddy Mak) pose for a photo following a 5-0 win over Sierra Nevada on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Embry-Riddle. (Jake Whitaker/For the Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jake Whitaker, For the Courier | jwhit8424
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 11:28 p.m.

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team (9-3-3, 6-0-1 Cal Pac) battled the Sierra Nevada Eagles (2-3-1, 2-1 Cal Pac) for their senior day matchup as senior Maddy Mak scored two goals in a 5-0 win Sunday afternoon.

FIRST HALF

Embry-Riddle came out flying, with senior Megan Currier scoring a 4th minute goal off an assist from fellow forward Sierra Vicente. The Eagles maintained ball control and stayed on the offensive for most of the half, but no Eagle from either side were able to find the net in a 25-minute scoring drought.

The drought was broken when an illegal tackle by Sierra Nevada resulted in a penalty kick for Embry-Riddle. Mak took the kick and put it into the top left corner to give Embry-Riddle a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the half.

Ashley Askevold would add another goal in the 41st minute to give Embry-Riddle a 3-0 halftime lead. The Eagles had Sierra Nevada locked down defensively, only allowing one shot on goal, which was easily saved by keeper Caitlyn Aaron with 30 seconds remaining in the half.

SECOND HALF

Embry-Riddle got a lot of shots off early in the second half, but none hit the mark until a sliding score by Mak off a great assist from fellow senior Erica Heil.

“It felt amazing to give Maddy the opportunity to score again. She’s my best friend, I loved it,” Heil said.

The defense was once again on point in the half, not allowing a single shot on goal. Vicente sank the dagger for the game with a rebound score off Riley Martinson’s barely saved shot to give the Eagles the 5-0 lead they would finish the game with.

SENIOR SENDOFF

Although this group of seniors will have more home games, including hosting the California Pacific Conference Championships mid-November, Sunday was designated senior day to thank the players for four great seasons with the program.

“We have an awesome group of seniors, they’ve all contributed an extraordinary amount. We’ve been really, really, really blessed. We still have several home games left, including our conference tournament, so today was really more of a thank you than a goodbye,” Eagles head coach Todd Poitras said. “To have those girls’ leadership and experience over the past four years has been tremendous, and they’ve rubbed off on the underclassmen, so that will take us into seasons to come.”

“I saw some of my teammates start tearing up and I had to look away because I was gonna start crying,” Mak said. “I felt happy, sad, but mostly grateful to have a team that makes me feel this way.”

Parker Lee added: “I didn’t know how to feel. I’m excited with how we’ve played but sad it’s coming to an end playing with these girls and for this school.”

UP NEXT

The Eagle’s (10-3-3, 6-0-1 Cal Pac) take on Park University (1-6) in an exhibition match Saturday, Oct. 26, in Prescott at 7 p.m.

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow him on twitter @jakewhit8424. To reach him, send an email to sportsdesk@prescottaz.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Embry-Riddle women’s soccer blanks pesky Marymount, moves to 3-0 in Cal Pac
Embry-Riddle makes it five straight with 3-nil win over Marymount
No. 8 Eagles notch 8th straight win, drop La Sierra 3-1
Eagles shut out La Sierra 3-0
ERAU women’s soccer cruises, stands at doorstep of winning Cal Pac

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries