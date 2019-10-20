Letter: Additional fee

Additional fee

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt is going to have a vote on whether to enact a franchise agreement with APS. The reasoning is that Dewey-Humboldt is the only town in Arizona without one and the town needs the money. APS does not want to come to the town for a permit each time they need to work in the town’s right-of-way. How many times a year does this happened?

What they don’t tell you is though APS will pay the town approximately $35,000 per year that money will be coming from the 2% additional fee that APS will charge its customers. So in essence APS in paying nothing —you are. The town could have the agreement with 0% fee.

All governments want more money, so they in their wisdom can decide how to better use your money than you can decide. Why not just increase the sales tax so it would not adversely impact those on a limited budget? That would give citizens the option of not buying if one chooses, while there is no option with APS. If the town needs more money why not specify what they need it for?

Something to consider before you cast your ballot on Nov. 5.

