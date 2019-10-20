Flagstaff police investigating possible arson at a Walmart
FLAGSTAFF — Authorities in Flagstaff are investigating a possible arson at a Walmart store, which will remain closed until further notice due to severe fire and water damage.
Flagstaff police responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday and reported heavy smoke inside the store and the sprinkler system activated.
Store employees told officers on the scene that a man was seen leaving sections of the store where the fire started.
They provided Flagstaff police with a description of the possible suspect and what he was wearing.
Police are asking anyone with information that may help identify the suspect in the investigation to contact either the department or the Silent Witness program.
They say a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
