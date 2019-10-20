OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Davis runs for school record 328 yards in Weber State win over NAU
College Football

NAU wide receiver Brandon Porter (18) runs the ball in the Lumberjacks’ 51-28 loss to Weber State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. (NAU Athletics/Couretsy)

NAU wide receiver Brandon Porter (18) runs the ball in the Lumberjacks’ 51-28 loss to Weber State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. (NAU Athletics/Couretsy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 11:23 p.m.

OGDEN, Utah — Josh Davis ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns and Weber State pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Northern Arizona 51-28 on Saturday.

Davis carried it 34 times and scored a touchdown in each quarter. Kris Jackson added 22 runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), who won their fourth straight.

Weber State trailed 21-14 at halftime before outscoring the Lumberjacks 37-7 in the second half. Jackson capped a 16-point third quarter with an 8-yard run that made it 30-21 for the Wildcats.

Northern Arizona (3-4, 1-2) cut the deficit to 30-28 on Case Cookus’ 44-yard TD pass to Hendrix Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Weber State closed it out with three straight touchdown runs, two by Jackson and one by Davis.

Cookus finished 20 of 34 for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Stacy Chukwumezie caught three passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a 94-yard TD reception to give the Lumberjacks a 21-14 lead with 34 seconds left in the half.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Davis runs for school record 328 yards in Weber State win over NAU
Cookus throws 5 TD passes in NAU victory
College Football: Cookus propels NAU past Illinois St.
NAU beats Weber State in turnover-filled game, 28-24
Gubrud, East Washington top NAU 31-26 in FCS showdown

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries