Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Mon, Oct. 21
Community celebrates with Yavapai College at inaugural homecoming

Entrants in the first-ever Yavapai College Homecoming Spirit Parade, held Friday, Oct. 18, show off their school pride. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 10:03 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:15 PM

Coming out to the first Yavapai College Homecoming Block Party Friday afternoon, Oct. 18, Jamie Hines said she and her son were having a great time.

She came because a friend of hers works for the college’s alumni association, and said the best part about the event was “watching my son learn to juggle.”

Yavapai College Homecoming by Courier Video

Hines was not alone, as quite a few people came out to enjoy the Friday events held on the Prescott campus. Alumni Relations Director Kammie Kobyleski said that even though the afternoon’s events had just begun, there were quite a few people celebrating, and even more were expected once people got off work.

A three-day celebration from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Saturday, Oct. 19, with events on the Verde Valley and Prescott campuses, Kobyleski said that for this first year, they intentionally didn’t choose a theme.

Sugar and the Mint perform at the first- ever Yavapai College Homecoming Block Party Friday, Oct. 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

“We just wanted to sort of celebrate (Yavapai College) past, present and future, and kind of keep it a little open … just to kind of see if people were responsive and what it was like and kind of to get it launched,” she said. “Next year, we’re definitely looking at having a specific theme. We’re not sure what that theme is yet.”

Having a theme next year will also help influence how participants in the Spirit Parade decorate their carts or what could come in the way of vendor booths or music choices at next year’s block party.

Skyler Page juggles at the first-ever Yavapai College Homecoming Block Party Friday, Oct. 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

During the homecoming festivities Saturday, the college’s performing arts department put on its first- ever costume parade, previewing the costumes the department is using for its upcoming production of “The Phantom of the Opera” in November. It was exciting with a lot more people in attendance than he thought would show up, said Director and Yavapai College Dean of Arts and Humanities Dr. Craig Ralston.

Marshall Schoemake tests her luck on a mechanical bull at the first-ever Yavapai College Homecoming Block Party Friday, Oct. 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Not only is it exciting being able to put on “The Phantom of the Opera,” but they were recently able to run the show all the way through, Ralston said.

“A month out, it’s almost like we’re in dress rehearsals,” he said. “So it’s actually we’re ahead of the game which is great.”

Kobyleski showed her appreciation to the community for coming out and celebrating with the college. People don’t have to be curious as to what the college is doing at homecoming though, she said. If anyone wants to know what the college has to offer or what resources it can provide, everyone is welcome to reach out at any time, Kobyleski said.

