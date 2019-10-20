OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 21
Badgers gear up for first state play-in match
Prep Golf

Prescott girls golf (left to right: Alayna O’Neill, Brannagh Woods, Makayla Reyes, Lauryn Mayhan, Hailey Mayhan, Kaity Kasun) poses for a photo before their regular-season finale against Mingus and Sandra Day O’Connor on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Antelope Hills Golf Course. (Debbie Fitzgerald/Courtesy)

Prescott girls golf (left to right: Alayna O’Neill, Brannagh Woods, Makayla Reyes, Lauryn Mayhan, Hailey Mayhan, Kaity Kasun) poses for a photo before their regular-season finale against Mingus and Sandra Day O’Connor on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Antelope Hills Golf Course. (Debbie Fitzgerald/Courtesy)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 20, 2019 11:30 p.m.

Who would’ve thunk that a sports program, in only its third year of existence, is already on the verge of qualifying for the state playoffs.

Usually, it takes years, sometimes even decades, for an athletic program to develop into a viable and competitive team. However, what head coach Debbie Fitzgerald has done for Prescott girls golf is truly remarkable.

Three years ago, Fitzgerald helped institute a girls development league (DL) team in which the players golf in noncompetitive matches. But due to a rapid growth in the players’ skill level, Fitzgerald established an actual varsity team the following year. Skip ahead to this season and the Badgers have now qualified for the Division II state play-in match on Tuesday.

photo

Prescott’s Kaity Kasun tees off during a match against Lee Williams and Kingman on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Antelope Hills Golf Course. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

“We started off as a DL team and after one year of that, the nucleus of my girls, which are the four seniors I have now, made such big strides,” Fitzgerald said. “The first year, they took probably 15 strokes off their game from the beginning of the DL season to the end. They were shooting about 55 or maybe a little higher.”

At the end of the regular season, the top 10 teams will automatically qualify for the state tournament. The next eight teams will compete in a one-day, 18-hole play-in match and only the top two will qualify for the state tournament.

Finishing this season with a 7-1-1 record, the Badgers are ranked No. 15, falling within those eight teams that are set to compete in the play-in match. The rest of the field includes No. 11 Arcadia, No. 12 Sunrise Mountain, No. 13 Rincon University, No. 14 Notre Dame Prep., No. 16 Seton Catholic Preparatory, No. 17 Casteel and No. 18 Mingus.

Fitzgerald said she is really confident in her core group which includes Brannagh Woods, Alayna O’Neill, Makayla Reyes, Lauryn Mayhan, Hailey Mayhan and Kaity Kasun. However, Fitzgerald stressed that it’s imperative every player aims to shoot under a 100 if they wish to advance to the state tournament.

“I think we need to shoot as a group, probably 50. But it’s 18 holes so if we can all shoot around 100, that would be great. And if we have some girls shoot in the 90s, that would be really helpful,” Fitzgerald said.

Prescott has only played a couple 18-hole rounds this year but will go down to Aguila Golf Course in Phoenix— the site for the play-in match — to play a practice round on Monday. Fitzgerald hopes this will help the players familiarize themselves with the course.

“It’s a long course from what I’ve read … And because it’s a desert a course, if you don’t give yourself a shot on the next shot, then that’s when you run into trouble,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re going to play the course [Monday] as a practice round so it’s not going to be foreign to them. They’re going to know where the sand traps are, where the desert is, the landscape. They can make adjustments”

The Badgers’ last outing was their regular-season finale against Mingus and Sandra Day O’Connor. They wound up tying Sandra Day O’Connor with a 193 (+49) while Mingus finished third with a 217 (+73). Kasun and Woods logged in the best performances for Prescott as Kasun shot a personal-best 40 (+4) while Woods shot a 46 (+10).

UP NEXT

The Badgers will look to grab one of those qualifying spots for the state tournament during the play-in match on Tuesday at Aguila Golf Course in Phoenix.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

