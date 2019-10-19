Whiskey Row Rehab: Ian Russell Gallery restoring Block Building’s original 1901 feel

Artist Ian Russell was ecstatic when he began renting the historic Ed Block Building, 130 S. Montezuma St., from the Fields family in 2011.

Russell, 48, moved from San Francisco to Prescott in 1985, and he soon came to idolize Whiskey Row for its unique Western heritage. So, this seemed a natural fit for the Ian Russell Gallery, which sells his and other artists’ paintings, along with sculptures and jewelry.

“From the 1840s to the early 1900s, it was pretty fascinating with the characters in this town,” Russell said from the front of his gallery Oct. 16.

Yes, one of Russell’s dreams came true eight years ago. But something had stuck in his craw ever since: An olive green-painted stucco covering the 1901 building’s upper façade.

To Russell, the stucco was an eyesore; not to mention that it wasn’t originally part of the building. It had been installed in the mid-20th century, and Russell wanted it gone.

In November 2018, Russell bought the Block Building from the Fields family, which had owned it since the 1960s, and he soon granted his own wish.

“My goal from that day was to get the stucco off and bring it back to a little of what it would be,” Ian said.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Russell may not have realized it, but this very moment seemed to be written in the stars.

From 2004-2012, Ian owned Wolf Masonry in Prescott. He built new homes and a bar at the Old Firehouse Plaza (where Limoncello Pizzeria Napoletana is today), and he restored houses on historic Mount Vernon and Park avenues.

The Block Building rests between Arts Prescott Gallery to the south and Devil’s Pantry and Artful Eye to the north.

Over the past two weeks, Russell and his younger brother, Nick, 42, had been carefully and painstakingly removing all of the stucco. Underneath, they found a series of old red bricks, some porous brick-poured concrete named spalling, a trio of attic vents, and several panels of wood covering what were once windows.

There were eight windows, which once allowed the east-facing building to collect sunlight. By sometime in November, natural light will return to the Block building. Ian’s planning to light the windows with displays and install a brand-new sign.

“It resembled what the building looked like [in 1901] – a parapet with unstable blocks at the top,” Ian said of his and Nick’s restoration work. “That’s why they covered it in the early- to mid-’50s, most likely. They stuccoed it.”

RESTORATION EFFORT

The Block Building, which still has his name, “E•BLOCK,” chiseled into the stone high above the gallery, was initially a haberdashery – a men’s clothing and accessory store.

Prescott Historic Preservation Specialist Cat Moody confirmed this during her research on the building.

“He’s doing a good job,” Moody said of Ian’s work. “He’s doing it right. He’s consulted with us extensively, and he’s still consulting with us.”

By the 1930s, the Block building had turned into the Pins Bowling Alley. Much later, the building was divided into two sections, a shoe store on the left and a bookstore on the right called The Book Worm.

Inside, Ian said a “false lid” covered the original tin ceilings, and it was in bad shape.

Realizing that he could spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a remodel, Russell chose a more cost-effective route – restoring the building’s facade to its 1901 look as closely as possible.

“Cat said to leave the cast concrete [in between the bricks] alone and not revamp it,” said Ian, who met with Moody the morning of Oct. 16. “I will just seal it and redo the windows.”

Ian had also wanted to “strip off the ugly gray paint” on the brick that runs down both sides. He likely won’t now. He doesn’t want to negatively impact the structure.

“Maybe the paint was a protective measure,” he added.

Over the next few weeks, Ian and Nick will repaint the casings, install a new sign, and reseal the façade to keep it structurally sound. By Christmastime, Ian hopes the building will be ready for Acker Night.

“Do you want a completely new building or make the history show through?” Ian said. “It was so beautiful that to cover it up is kind of a crime.

“I’m still torn. But more than likely, it’ll be left alone.”