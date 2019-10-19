Stadium evacuated after shots fired near Phoenix high school
PHOENIX — The Arizona Republic reports that fans and teams were evacuated for an hour from a football game at a high school in Phoenix after reports of shots being fired nearby.
The newspaper says gunshots could be heard as the game was being played about 7:50 p.m. Friday at Betty Fairfax High School.
A sports stringer covering the game for the Republic heard multiple shots and witnessed players ducking and leaving the field, then the stadium being evacuated.
By about 8:50 p.m., players were back on the field and fans were allowed to re-enter the stadium, the Republic reports.
Phoenix police Detective Luis Samudio said shots were fired near the school but nobody was injured. He said the gunfire did not occur at the school.
