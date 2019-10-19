OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rants & Raves: October 20, 2019

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:22 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • Lost teaching opportunity: the Bradshaw Bears led by 51-0. Why not play some of the younger players who stand the whole game watching the starters? Very discouraging to watch. A Bear win but a players’ loss.

  • Keep politics out of the library. To the lady ranting about Obama, we don’t have many places where we don’t have to either put up with drunks or listen to rants. The library should be a quiet, safe zone.

  • Intersection at Gurley Street and Park Avenue is a nightmare in the mornings with the traffic from Lincoln School, but now that they are forcing all right turns in one line is disastrous. Come on Prescott, get your act together.

  • One thing about the scramble crosswalk is certain, it causes an extraordinarily impressive backup of traffic along all of Montezuma Street.

  • Catchall: “Dusty suggests any decisions about water be placed on a ballot to be voted on by the residents. … how can we expect the voters to decide correctly?” The voters don’t have a vested interest. Governments always want more money and growth provides it.

  • If you move to Prescott, please change your cell phone number to the local area. Many move here and use out-of-area numbers and our land lines are charged a long distance fee to return/call these numbers.

  • One would think that the DMV would have some type of competency exam before re-issuing licenses. Driving around this area is truly taking your life in your hands.

  • Before the city begins another street project, wouldn’t it be expedient to finish one of the many others they have currently underway that are boggling-up traffic?

  • The Prescott City Council and the developments they keep approving appear to be immune from water conservation. Only the citizen taxpayers are supposed to be responsible?! Just remember the smokescreen they created over the Dells.

  • A new post office in Prescott Valley, more centrally located instead of two different locations not so centrally located would be wonderful. I hope it happens soon!

  • Is it necessary to use water on street beautification? The use of decorative rock is attractive and needs no irrigation. Noticed recently the addition of vegetation in the median on Glassford. Why?

  • Someday, 10 years, 20 years, 40 years down the road, all this “paper water” the City Council values so much is going to come back and bite all the residents of our city.

  • Wow, our declining aquifer; Mr. Wolfe stated: “I don’t think we can depend on everybody” conserving voluntarily. But why not? Well, with the mass developments supported by councils it won’t matter anyway, so why should I put in the effort?

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves: October 13, 2019
Rants & Raves: Oct. 29, 2017
Rants & Raves: Aug. 13, 2017
Rants & Raves: Oct. 1, 2017
Rants & Raves: July 20, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries