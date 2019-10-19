Prescott woman awarded $15K scholarship

As the International P.E.O. organization celebrates its 150th year helping women reach their educational goals, Prescott Chapter FE is proud to announce Jasmine Gill as a recipient of a $15,000 scholar award. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization committed to helping young ladies fulfill their goals through scholarships, loans and grants along with supporting their own post secondary school, Cottey College in Nevada, MO. Jasmine is the daughter of Baljinder and Harkirat Gill of Prescott.

Jasmine earned her bachelor’s degree in space physics from Embry-Riddle College and her Masters in astronomy from Harvard University where she is currently completing requirements for her Ph.D. in astrophysics and astronomy, specializing in core-collapse supernovae gravitational wave astrophysics. She was the youngest member of a global team of scientists who helped discover the existence of gravitational waves, that was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. Her goal after obtaining her Ph.D. is to apply for an astronaut position with NASA when the next round of applicants are being accepted.

An accomplished young lady, she was named a co-recipient of the 2016 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, the Princess of Asturias Award given by His Majesty the King of Spain, the UK Royal Astronomical Society 2017 Group Achievement Award in Astronomy, and the Bruno Rossi prize in High Energy Astrophysics from the American Astronomical Society.

Jasmine is a co-author of more than 70 scientific publications with over 9000 citations and has given over 30 invited talks at universities, government summits, and media conclaves.

As the founder of an outreach program called the “Navajo Nation College Readiness Program,” Jasmine’s goal was to have the program benefit high school students, as well as their teachers, by providing them with new ways to gain exposure and develop mastery in STEM topics. They are provided resources that can be used as integrated or stand-alone tools for learning. The program continues its fifth year within the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, totaling about 300,000 residents and its success is shown by the increasing number of Native Americans enrolled in Arizona-based universities.

