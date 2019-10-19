Prescott Valley Fall Carnival continues today through Sunday
The Prescott Valley Fall Carnival continues today at the Findlay Toyota event center through Sunday, Oct. 20.
Enjoy food, rides, games from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.
The event center is located at 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley.
Admission is free. Tickets or ride passes are required to go on the rides. Carnival ride tickets and all-day ride passes can be purchased directly at the carnival ticket booths during operating hours. Tickets are $1 each. All-day ride passes are $30.
For more information visit, findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/fall-carnival
