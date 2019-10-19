OFFERS
Prescott National Forest releases monitoring report

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) has released the Land and Resource Management Plan (forest plan) Biennial Monitoring Evaluation Report covering the years 2016 to 2018. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:47 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:09 PM

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) has released the Land and Resource Management Plan (forest plan) Biennial Monitoring Evaluation Report covering the years 2016 to 2018.

The information provided in the monitoring plan helps to assess the PNF’s progress toward meeting forest plan goals as well as recommended changes to the questions used to assess the trend for meeting these goals.

One recommendation is the consolidation of various questions to minimize repetition. The PNF will consider public responses into the forest plan evaluation process.

The Prescott National Forest is interested in assuring that they address the public interests and concerns, especially those reflected in the forest plan monitoring process. They invite feedback and engagement to improve the format and content of this and future reports. Comments received by Oct. 28, 2019 would provide the greatest benefit to forest staff. The monitoring plan can be viewed on the PNF website at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd670389.pdf. Comments can be submitted via email at comments-southwestern-prescott@usda.gov or by mail addressed like so: Comments-2015 Land and Resource Management Plan Monitoring Report, Prescott National Forest, 2971 Willow Creek Road, Building 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.

For questions, contact Dale Deiter, Forest Supervisor of the Prescott National Forest, at dale.deiter@usda.gov. Comments can also be emailed to Mary Flores, Acting Natural Resources Staff Officer, at mary.flores@usda.gov.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

