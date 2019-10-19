Pack of handsome wild dogs debuts at Bronx Zoo
NEW YORK — A pack of handsome brothers is getting settled at New York’s Bronx Zoo.
The foxlike wild dogs — called dholes (dohlz) — were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2016.
The trio, named Roan, Apollo and Kito, have brownish-red coats dappled with white markings, and bushy tails.
Dholes are native to parts of southern and central Asia. The Wildlife Conservation Society says populations of the pups are endangered by development, hunting and diseases from domestic dogs.
The society’s long-term plans include acquiring female dholes for a breeding program.
An exhibit formerly occupied by polar bears has been repurposed for the dhole’s habitat. The Bronx Zoo’s last polar bear, Tundra, died in 2017 at age 26.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: