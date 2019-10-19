Owner of Back Alley Wine Bar works on revitalization of Whiskey Row alley

One look through the window of the former loading dock of the Sam Hill Hardware Company was all it took for local business owner Sheri Shaw.

The exposed brick walls, the original wood floors, the retro feel – it was just what she was looking for in a business space for her wine-bar idea.

After having checked out a few other spaces in town, Shaw said, “I saw the ad, and I peeked in the window” of the back room of the early-1900s Sam Hill building that now serves as the Western Heritage Center on Whiskey Row.

Right from that first glimpse, she was sold on the back-alley concept. She rented the space in October 2018, and soon, the Back Alley Wine Bar opened for business in the Whiskey Row Alley.

‘THE COOL, NEW THING’

Shaw saw the same kind of potential for the alley itself.

The possibilities were confirmed by downtown-revitalization expert Ron Drake, who visited Prescott in early 2019 for a “Flip this Town” workshop.

Shaw, who serves as the president of the Prescott Downtown Partnership (PDP), was among the locals who showed Drake around the downtown.

“I showed him my space, and he mentioned that alleyways are kind of the cool, new thing,” Shaw recalls.

The revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley ultimately became one of Drake’s recommendations for Prescott, and Shaw joined with other local business people and leaders in the project to improve the alleyway between Gurley and Goodwin.

In recent months, a city/business effort has been underway to clean up the alley and add artwork and lighting. The improvements are expected to be complete in the next several months.

The goal is to make the alley a destination of its own, right behind one of Prescott’s main attractions – the famed Whiskey Row.

IMPORTANCE OF A THRIVING DOWNTOWN

As the leader of the PDP, Shaw has been instrumental in working through the details of the revitalization.

The idea gives downtown Prescott a bit of an edge, she said, noting, “It’s hip, and it’s something different.”

Candy Hull, owner of the Clothes Hound shop on Whiskey Row and vice president of the PDP, said she has been impressed with Shaw’s focus on improving downtown Prescott.

“She sees and understands the importance of a thriving downtown,” Hull said of Shaw. “And she leads the PDP boardroom with interest and enthusiasm.”

Hull added: “After all, she is a business owner downtown, and she cares about what goes on downtown.”

FAN OF PRESCOTT

That interest in Prescott goes back years. In fact, Shaw said she and her husband Peter Lowenstein came to town for a weekend getaway a while back, and never left.

While living in the Valley, the couple owned a vacation home in Diamond Valley. They would often come to Prescott for weekend stays, and on one of those stays, Shaw said they asked themselves, “Why don’t we stay?”

That question led to a permanent move to Prescott.

Although an Arizona native, Shaw had grown up largely in Pennsylvania. “When I was about seven, we moved to Pennsylvania, just outside Philly,” she said.

Her Arizona childhood stayed with her, though. “I just always wanted to come home,” she said.

And she did just that as a young adult, moving to the Scottsdale area and working in the restaurant/bar business for a time.

Later, she got her nursing degree and she worked as a nurse for years. In fact, that was her first job after moving to Prescott.

“I love Prescott; I love the history,” Shaw said. “And I love the fact that if you know five people, you know everyone in town.”

PASSION FOR WINE

After leaving the nursing field, Shaw – a fashion enthusiast – ran the downtown Wild Daisy shop for about three years. “That gave me my ‘MBA,’” she said of the business experience.

Along with her interest in fashion, Shaw said, “Wine has always been a passion of mine.”

She and her husband often travel to various wine-country regions on their vacations. While at a wine tasting on a May 2018 trip to Israel, Shaw said she got some business inspiration.

“It came to me – I wanted to have a wine bar,” she said. “I wanted to be in a really sustainable business that offered an experience rather than material goods.”

Having watched and helped her mother run a neighborhood bar/restaurant in Pennsylvania throughout her growing-up years, Shaw said she had a good feel for the business.

After renting the Sam Hill space, Shaw and her husband worked for several months getting the property ready – refinishing the floors, and building the furnishings.

The Back Alley Wine Bar, which has been open for about six months, focuses on Arizona wines, but also offers wines from many other regions, Shaw said.

The new wine bar is just one of a number of new offerings expected in the Whiskey Row alley. For instance, Shaw said, “There’s talk of possible outdoor seating” among other business owners that front the alley.

Of her continued involvement with the PDP and the alley revitalization, Shaw said, “You have to stay involved with her community if you want it to grow.”