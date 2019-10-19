Obituary: Viola Rachael Vogel

Mrs. Viola Rachael Vogel, age 91, went to be with Jesus, her Savior on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Friends are most welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rachael’s name to Trinity Christian School, 1077 Mogollon Rim Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301. Office@trinitychristianaz.com or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Yavapai County, P.O. 10081 Prescott, AZ 86304. Reachus@cefarizona.com She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. and Henrietta Steigenga; sisters, Ethel DeJong and Hazel (Joyce) Hollander; brother, Joseph Steigenga and husband William (Bill) Vogel. She is survived by her children, William and Elizabeth Vogel, Daryl and Susan Vogel, Deborah and Michael Maestri, Scott Vogel and Glenn and Deborah Vogel.

Rachael leaves 26 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Alice Steigenga of Ripon, Calif. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rachael grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Ripon, Calif. and later attended Calvin University in Grand Rapids where she played Varsity Tennis and earned a teaching degree in Elementary Education. Following her marriage to Bill, she taught school until children arrived.

She also taught remedial reading. After retirement, Bill and Rachael volunteered with Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAP).

Rachael loved the Lord and found ways to be an encourager to friend and stranger with her quick wit and sense of humor.

The family wishes to express a special word of thanks to the staffs of Alta Vista, Welcome Home and Synergy Home Care for their compassionate care.





Information provided by survivors.