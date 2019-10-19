Obituary Notice: Terry Lawrence White Sr.

Terry Lawrence White Sr., passed away on September 5th, 2019. He was born on June 1st, 1943 in Marshalltown, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cherry Creek Ranch Venue, 938 So. Foothill Drive, in Dewey, Ariz. Please R.S.V.P to Carie at (928) 848-8717.