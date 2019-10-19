Obituary Notice: Norma Liska
Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:24 p.m.
Norma Liska, age 79, a resident of Chino Valley, Ariz., was born on October 4th, 1940 in Calico, Calif. and passed away on October 14th, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A memorial service will be held on November 1st, 2019 at 10: 30 a.m. at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, in Chino Valley. Arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley.
