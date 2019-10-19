Obituary Notice: Jeanne Sellers
Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:22 p.m.
Jeanne Sellers, born in Barberton, Ohio, passed away on September 14th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 So. Cortez, in Prescott, on October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
