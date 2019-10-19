Obituary Notice: Carolyn J. Matovich
Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:33 p.m.
Carolyn J. Matovich, born February 14th, 1936 in Delphi, Ill., passed away on October 13th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: