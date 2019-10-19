OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 19
Obituary: Nolan Jesse Parmer

Nolan Jesse Parmer

Nolan Jesse Parmer

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:44 p.m.

On September 17, 2019, Nolan Jesse Parmer flew west for the last time after a courageous fight with heart and kidney disease. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen, four first cousins and several nieces and nephews.

Nolan was born February 7, 1941 to Jesse and Zeda Parmer in Port Arthur, Texas.

The family moved to Phoenix when Nolan was nine due to severe asthma.

He graduated from Camelback High school in 1959. While in high school Nolan served in the ROTC and continued during his time at ASU where he received his degree in electrical engineering.

Nolan enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a fighter pilot for five years. Nolan used his talent and love of airplanes to become a commercial pilot for NW Airlines, where he flew for 27 years taking an early retirement in 1996.

Nolan belonged to a number of groups over the years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and building and flying radio control airplanes.

Nolan will be truly missed by his family and many friends.

Information provided by survivors.

