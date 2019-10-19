Obituary: Naomi Jean McGaffee

On October 3rd, 2019, Naomi Jean McGaffee went home to be with our Lord and Savior.

Jean, as she was known to all, was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 21, 1935. She had an exciting entrance into this world due to an Iowa storm that caused a power outage at the hospital. Her father held an oil lamp for the doctor to see during delivery.

Jean is proceeded in death by her husband J. Don McGaffee and their son David. She graduated from Des Moines East High School and studied piano at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1959 she married J. Don McGaffee and they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where Don had Phoenix Vegetable Distributors and Jean became very active in volunteerism and raising their son.

She devoted time to the Jane Whalen organization for girls, served on the board of Goodwill Industries, was a member of the Goodwill Auxiliary of which she was a two-term president, winning national honors. She was a docent at the Heard Museum, volunteered at the Arizona History Museum and the Phoenix History Museum in collections. Jean was a member of the Phoenix Assistance League, PEO, Camelback and Granite Mountain Questers. She had a very full life following her husband and son as they pursued sports car and motor cross racing and competitive shooting.

In 2007 they made the move to Prescott, Ariz., to enjoy their retirement. While in Prescott, Jean became a member of Granite Mountain Questers, RWOP, the Acker Night Committee and the Madhatters.

She is survived by her brother, John Ekstrand of Des Moines, Iowa, her sister Laura Ekstrand West of Prescott, Ariz., and her much loved nephews and nieces all living in Des Moines, Iowa. Services will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Ariz., on November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.