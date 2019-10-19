OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Naomi Jean McGaffee

Naomi Jean McGaffee

Naomi Jean McGaffee

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:41 p.m.

On October 3rd, 2019, Naomi Jean McGaffee went home to be with our Lord and Savior.

Jean, as she was known to all, was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 21, 1935. She had an exciting entrance into this world due to an Iowa storm that caused a power outage at the hospital. Her father held an oil lamp for the doctor to see during delivery.

Jean is proceeded in death by her husband J. Don McGaffee and their son David. She graduated from Des Moines East High School and studied piano at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1959 she married J. Don McGaffee and they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where Don had Phoenix Vegetable Distributors and Jean became very active in volunteerism and raising their son.

She devoted time to the Jane Whalen organization for girls, served on the board of Goodwill Industries, was a member of the Goodwill Auxiliary of which she was a two-term president, winning national honors. She was a docent at the Heard Museum, volunteered at the Arizona History Museum and the Phoenix History Museum in collections. Jean was a member of the Phoenix Assistance League, PEO, Camelback and Granite Mountain Questers. She had a very full life following her husband and son as they pursued sports car and motor cross racing and competitive shooting.

In 2007 they made the move to Prescott, Ariz., to enjoy their retirement. While in Prescott, Jean became a member of Granite Mountain Questers, RWOP, the Acker Night Committee and the Madhatters.

She is survived by her brother, John Ekstrand of Des Moines, Iowa, her sister Laura Ekstrand West of Prescott, Ariz., and her much loved nephews and nieces all living in Des Moines, Iowa. Services will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Ariz., on November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

50th Anniversary: Jean & Don McGaffee
Obituary: J. Don McGaffee
Obituary: M. Muriel Schultz
Obituary: Charlotte Elaine Dees
Obituary: Jeanne J. Anderson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries