Obituary: Lynne Cheryl Boardman
Our angel Lynne Cheryl Boardman went to meet the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief, yet devastating illness.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Joy Kathryn Boardman and her fiancé Shane Callanan; sisters, Terri (Maurice) Farneti and Beverly (Scott) Moss; brother, William Benjamin Boardman III and her mother, Barbara Dodge Boardman. She is predeceased by her father, William Benjamin Boardman Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Will and Glenn Moss, niece, Ashley Gray and relatives on the Dodge and Boardman sides of the family.
Active with her church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, and volunteered passionately. She was a joy. Lynne served her country in the U.S. Navy. God was her source of hope and she was filled with joy and peace because she trusted Him. She bloomed where she was planted. Lynne has left a lasting legacy of faith. Now she is completely healed. Hallelujah! Romans 15:13.
Information provided by survivors.
