Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Obituary: John E. Kaites

John E. Kaites

John E. Kaites

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:39 p.m.

John E. Kaites, 93, went to be with the Lord on October 12th, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, John was the son of Domna and Emanuel Kaites. John graduated from the West Virginia University, with a degree in Mining Engineering. He later graduated from Harvard Business School’s Company Management Program. He was a veteran of World War II and is entered in the Honor Roll of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana. John retired as President of Johnstown Coal and Coke Company. He was an accomplished entrepreneur and a man of great faith. He freely volunteered his time and mentored friends, youth and his employees. He cared deeply about his faith and his relationship with God.

John married Elizabeth Powell Chidester in 1976. They lived in Johnstown, Pennsylvania until 1984 after which they moved to Arizona. Through the years John was very active in the churches he and Elizabeth attended. He served as an Elder in the Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale, the Board of the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and the President and first Director of the Greensburg, Pa. Presbyterian Home. He and Elizabeth were active members of Unity of Prescott and members of an Abraham study group. John is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his brother, Peter Emanuel Kaites; his sister Jean Drizos; his children, Mary Kaites Davis of Colorado, John Peter Kaites of Phoenix, Joedy Hu of Hawaii, Paul Chidester of State College, Penn., Laurie Chidester of Plymouth, Minn. and Stephen Storm of Crestone, Colorado and eleven grandchildren, Nick Cross, Megan Davis, Marika Davis McCullough, Chris and Lauren Hu, Eva Chidester, Trevor and Vivian Storm, Alex and Jacob Kaites and Nicole Chidester.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity of Prescott Church at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019. Interment will take place in November at Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale. A service will be held later in Clarksburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Prescott, AZ 86303 or Hosanna Industries, 3930 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.

Information provided by survivors.

