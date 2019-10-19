Obituary: Beverly Virginia (Turner) Whidden

Beverly Virginia (Turner) Whidden, passed away October 17, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. Beverly was born in Tampa Florida on Dec. 19th, 1926 to Elgin Alanson Turner and Ethelle Charlotte (Peterson) Turner, the second of six children. The family returned to the Brockton Massachusetts area a couple of years after she was born. She graduated from Howard High School in West Bridgewater Massachusetts and completed her education at the Quincy School of Nursing as a registered nurse.

Beverly married William Earl Whidden Jr, on Oct. 12th, 1949 at the Swedish Baptist Church in Brockton.

The couple lived in Massachusetts for many years on Oakton Ave., in Dorchester, Ledge Hill Street in Randolph and Gaslight Villiage in South Weymouth. William and Beverly had two children, Valerie and Verne. After William’s death in 2014, Beverly lived out her remaining years, with her son and daughter-in-law, in California and Arizona.

She is survived by her son, Verne, his wife, Kimberly (Silvia) Whidden; two grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Valerie and all her siblings, Charlottte Anderson, Gwendolyn J. Monroe, Erik William Turner, Elgin Alanson Turner Jr. (Lani) and Darrell Clayton Turner.

