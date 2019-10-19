Need2Know: Sana Behavioral Hospital takes shape on Whipple; Infinity L.E. Uniforms & Tactical opens in mall; Frontier Group expands, buoys Chino Valley complex

SANA BEHAVIORAL HOSPITAL TO OPEN ON WHIPPLE

This fall, Prescott will join one of five Western cities with a Sana Behavioral Hospital, which offers acute inpatient psych treatment for seniors 55 and older.

The new hospital here, which stands at 181 Whipple St. next to the Sonic drive-in but has yet to open, represents the second in the Sana chain, joining an already-operational complex in Las Vegas.



In addition to Prescott and Las Vegas, Sana plans to open a hospital apiece in St. George, Utah, and Kennewick, Washington, in spring 2020, and another in Gilbert in summer 2020.

Geriatric Psych Services (GPS), based in Salt Lake City, operates the hospitals. On its website, geriatricpsychservices.com, GPS states that it “provides behavioral healthcare for the aging demographic, helping to restore the ‘Golden Years’ to both patients and families.”

GPS commonly cares for seniors diagnosed with severe depression, psychosis, degenerative nervous system disorders, organic disturbances, depressive neurosis and/or dementia. Common co-occurring conditions include heart conditions, tumors, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For more information, visit sanabehavioralhealth.com/ or send an email to info@sanabehavioralhealth.com.

INFINITY LAW ENFORCEMENT UNIFORMS AT GATEWAY MALL

Infinity Law Enforcement (L.E.) Uniforms & Tactical Gear opened Sept. 27 at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Suite 1048, relocating from

its original location in Mayer.

Infinity Uniforms, formerly Infinity 999 Uniforms, specializes in selling police/first responder uniforms and equipment, and it primarily serves northern Arizona and pieces of central Arizona.

“Part of my racking was two weeks late, so it [merchandise] is pretty much 70 percent out – I’m waiting for other racking to do the rest of my stuff,” co-owner Mike Favela said of his mall location’s readiness.

Favela, a former policeman/sergeant in Phoenix, Greenlee County and Salt River who handled drug cases and training, said he plans to spend the next five years at the mall while his own store’s built during the ensuing three to four years. He also intends to open a store in the Phoenix area in two years, although he’ll keep his corporate offices in Prescott.

“I need like 10,000 or 15,000 square feet for my corporate,” Favela added.

Melek Favela, Mike’s wife, is the other co-owner who runs the business, which also provides embroidery, engraving, and silk-screening services. Relocating to Prescott made sense.

“I visit agencies every five or six weeks – the command staff and officers – just to see what they need,” Mike said. “As they got comfortable with me and how we do our stuff here, they recommended getting closer to the police academy and to the bigger agencies, so we ended up doing the move over here [to Prescott].”

Mike added that he started his business four years ago in Mayer because he and his wife were close to Interstate 17 and the Phoenix area, where he has many contacts.



“We’ve been doing pretty good [at the mall] – we’re doing all the police agencies,” Mike said. “They come here, and then we’re getting a lot of the walk-in traffic, too, so it was a good move.”

FRONTIER GROUP EXPANSION

Frontier Group, a Chino Valley- and Phoenix-based provider of aerospace metal-finishing services and welding, among other similar work, announced in a news release Oct. 4 that it had officially reopened its chemical-processing facilities in Phoenix.

Originally established in 1979, Frontier Group formed from a 2018 merger of two aerospace metal-finishing companies in Phoenix, 3518 E. Wood St., and Chino Valley, 1981 Gavin Court.

Today, Frontier Group has 70 employees and operates from both locations with a combined capacity of more than 40,000 square feet.

“The renewed focus on chemical processing in Phoenix, in addition to several planned and new service offerings for both facilities, positions Frontier Group for further growth,” Frontier Group President Andrew Furrer added in the release.

“With accelerated growth, we expect to expand our employee base by more than 20% over the next 12 months. We’re excited by the company’s prospects and [we’re] eager to continue serving as a high-quality employer both in Phoenix and Chino Valley.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039. To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.