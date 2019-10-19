Mayen’s late brace lifts Yavapai over Pima

PRESCOTT — They say it’s not about how you start, but how you finish. And for the Roughriders of Yavapai men’s soccer, they proved it to a tee in a pivotal match-up on Saturday at Ken Lindley Field.

Clinging onto a 1-0 lead with 15 minutes left in regulation, Pima was on the brink of claiming the ACCAC title over Yavapai. The Roughriders struggled to create chances up top but all of that changed when Jonathan Mayen netted the equalizer and game-winner within only two minutes of each other.

“I’m speechless. This is probably the biggest victory that we’ve had all season,” Mayen said following Yavapai’s 2-1 win. “It’s tough to come back from a 1-nil deficit to scoring two goals and I just have to thank my whole team. I know I scored the goals but my whole team worked hard.”

Both of Mayen’s goals were assisted by his roommate Paul Fulop, who probed near the top of the 18-yard box to find Mayen open in front of the goal. Mayen promptly toe-poked a shot past the Aztec keeper to level the score for the Roughriders.

Pandemonium instantly struck Ken Lindley Field during the Roughriders’ game winner as they executed a counterattack to perfection. Fulop found a streaking Mayen down the right flank, who then used his trusty big toe to poke one right under the keeper’s legs for the lead.

“He’s just a quality midfielder. He’s our quarterback out there and controls the tempo,” Yavapai head coach Mike Pantalione said on Mayen. “A very dangerous player when he decides to go forward and especially dangerous once he gets inside the area and it was proven today.”

It was a testy battle throughout, riddled with plenty of calls on both the Roughriders and Aztecs. The Aztecs drew first blood in the 11th minute when midfielder Ricky Gordillo controlled a low cross in the area to rifle one past Yavapai keeper Logan Robasca.

Pima held onto to a 1-0 lead the entire first half and most of the second as Yavapai had trouble penetrating their defense. However, the Roughriders’ backline did well to keep them in the game behind hard-nosed efforts from Gabriel Claudio, Pedro Mondragon and Isaac Flores.

Slowly but surely, momentum swung in Yavapai’s favor in the second half. The Roughriders’ best chances came during a Claudio header, which was stopped the keeper, and a 30-yard laser from Mayen that banged off the crossbar.

“First, you got to give Pima a lot of credit for playing us tough for 90 minutes. It’s a quality program,” Pantalione said. “At the same time, give credit to our players for showing that perseverance and determination and coming back in the second half. We made some adjustments at halftime but all the credit goes to the players and their efforts this afternoon.”

Yavapai’s win over Pima evened their conference records at 7-2, which ties them for first place in the standings. Both sides have one more game left on their schedule before kicking off postseason action on Oct. 28.

“It’s hard say [if we’re the best team],” Mayen said. “I think the top four teams, everyone can beat anyone. I think that’s the best part about this conference. It’s just so exciting that everyone can beat everyone so you just never know.”

HOMECOMING

Adding another wrinkle to this thrilling match-up was Yavapai College’s Homecoming weekend. A ceremony was held at halftime to honor the inductees of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Inductees included head coach Stacey Ivseon and the 2009 Softball team, ACCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Julie Hanks and Dave Dangler, who coached the 1993 baseball team to a JUCO World Series title.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders wrap up their regular season with a game against Scottsdale (6-7, 4-4 ACCAC) on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Ken Lindley Field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.