Man in custody after report of assault

A man was taken into custody on Friday after the Prescott Police Department received a call about a possible sexual assault.

On Oct. 18, Prescott officers responded to the 1800 block of Oaklawn Drive in Prescott at approximately 6:15 p.m. They spoke to a caller who had found an injured teenage girl in her home. The girl told the caller that she had been assaulted by an unknown male in a nearby home. The girl identified the residence, and the officers attempted to contact the occupant of the residence.

Officers saw a white male in the backyard of the residence. The subject, identified as a 36-year-old Prescott resident, would not comply with the officers and fled into the home, refusing to communicate with the officers.

The Prescott Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded and made attempts to communicate with the subject via phone and loudspeaker. Officers saw the subject multiple times through the windows as he moved about the home. The subject eventually exited the home several hours later after the introduction of chemical agents into the home.

The subject was transported to the Prescott Police Department to be interviewed. The teenage girl was transported to YRMC West, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was later released.

No further details were available by Saturday evening, and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators and victim advocates with the Prescott Police Department will continue working with the girl regarding the incident and to gather information and evidence necessary to complete a thorough investigation.

The Daily Courier will not identify the subject until charges have been officially filed.

-- Information courtesy the Prescott Police Department