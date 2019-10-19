OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man in custody after report of assault

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 5:44 p.m.

A man was taken into custody on Friday after the Prescott Police Department received a call about a possible sexual assault.

On Oct. 18, Prescott officers responded to the 1800 block of Oaklawn Drive in Prescott at approximately 6:15 p.m. They spoke to a caller who had found an injured teenage girl in her home. The girl told the caller that she had been assaulted by an unknown male in a nearby home. The girl identified the residence, and the officers attempted to contact the occupant of the residence.

Officers saw a white male in the backyard of the residence. The subject, identified as a 36-year-old Prescott resident, would not comply with the officers and fled into the home, refusing to communicate with the officers.

The Prescott Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded and made attempts to communicate with the subject via phone and loudspeaker. Officers saw the subject multiple times through the windows as he moved about the home. The subject eventually exited the home several hours later after the introduction of chemical agents into the home.

The subject was transported to the Prescott Police Department to be interviewed. The teenage girl was transported to YRMC West, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was later released.

No further details were available by Saturday evening, and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators and victim advocates with the Prescott Police Department will continue working with the girl regarding the incident and to gather information and evidence necessary to complete a thorough investigation.

The Daily Courier will not identify the subject until charges have been officially filed.

-- Information courtesy the Prescott Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man allegedly pushed into traffic, struck by truck
Police accuse man of sexual abuse of teenager
Prescott Valley teens arrested for alleged 'spree'
Man dead after confronting police with firearm
Prescott police investigating assault, gunfire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries