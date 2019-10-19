OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Weather  55.0
Halloween: Advice for a safe night

There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury and increase their enjoyment this Halloween. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:12 PM

It’s not too early to begin preparing for Oct. 31, the night when many children are on the streets of our community.

There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury and increase their enjoyment.

TRICK OR TREAT WITH AN ADULT

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Children should not approach any vehicle – occupied or not – or enter a home unless you’re with them.

KEEP COSTUMES BOTH CREATIVE AND SAFE

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Check the flammability of the costume. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Do not allow your children to carry imitation weapons. Today’s fake firearms are realistic in their appearance.

WALK SAFELY

Look both directions before crossing streets or intersections. Put electronic devices away and keep heads up and walk – don’t run – across the street. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

DRIVE EXTRA SAFELY

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours. Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

BE PREPARED

Make sure children know their home phone number and address in case you get separated. Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Contact
